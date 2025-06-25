'Liberty Is Valuable And Precious Right': SC Directs UP Government To Pay Rs 5 Lakh For Not Releasing An Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, stressing on liberty being a valuable and precious right, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to a Muslim man, who was booked under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, for releasing him 28 days after furnishing bail bond merely on a technicality that sub-section (1) was not mentioned in release order along Section 5 of anti-conversion law.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh said, "God knows how many such people were languishing in jails…”. Justice Viswanathan deplored the conduct of the jail officials' insistence on a technicality, which violated right to liberty, and ordered Ghaziabad principal district and sessions judge to inquire into it and fasten accountability on officers responsible for causing 28 days delay in the release of the man.

Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh, Garima Prashad, and Director General Prisons, Uttar Pradesh, P C Meena, joined the court proceedings through video conferencing. The jail superintendent of Ghaziabad jail was physically present before the bench.

Shredding the defence of the Uttar Pradesh government's counsel, Justice Viswanathan said personal liberty cannot be denied on "useless technicalities" and "irrelevant errors" when the details of the case and the offences are otherwise clear from the bail order. Justice Viswanathan made it clear to the state's counsel that he is not keen to accept the justification given by her that the prisoner was not released as the bail order did not mention one particular provision.

"Nitpicking on court orders and on that pretext not implementing them and keeping the individual behind the bar would be a serious dereliction of duty….", said Justice Viswanathan, while emphasising on liberty being a valuable and precious right.

Justice Viswanathan asked Meena, "What is the guarantee that many other people are not languishing for this reason? Order is by this court. The order mentions the correct section, and the section will have a number of subsections, is it a valid objection at all in your experience, What do you propose to do to sensitise officers?" Meena assured the bench that measures will be taken to sensitise jail officials to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents.

Justice Viswanathan termed the delay of 28 days in the release of the petitioner as "unfortunate" and "preposterous". The bench said, "On this admitted fact of denial of liberty from the morning of May 28 till yesterday evening, when he was granted his liberty, we will arrive at an ad-hoc figure, which will be provisional and we will keep it on Friday for compliance of that amount…".

Against the backdrop of delay in petitioner's release, Justice Viswanathan said the only way to remedy the situation is to order ad-hoc monetary compensation, which will be provisional in nature and ordered the state government to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakhs and report compliance on June 27.

The top court made it clear that if the inquiry report fixes any responsibility on the officers, then the compensation will be realised from them. "Mentioning of a number to deny liberty for this long to say the least is preposterous…Rs 5 lakh compensation by Friday….”, said the bench.

Justice Viswanathan, deploring the delay in the release of the petitioner, said, "we do not know how many people are languishing (in jail) on this ground…when there is a valid order enlarging him on bail and he has furnished sureties one month after….there is a valid order guaranteeing his liberty".

The bench asked the state government to file an affidavit to rule out that vested interests are not involved. “To say that 5 (1) is not mentioned can that ground can ever be taken in this country in any state and in any jail....police station wrongly mentioned, name wrongly mentioned is same as sub-section not mentioned….trying to teach a lesson to the Supreme Court", Justice Viswanathan told Prashad.

The bench said, "One thing is clear that authorities knew what the concerned section was….on this non-issue, the applicant has lost his liberty for 28 days".

On April 29, the apex court had granted bail to Aftab, who voluntarily converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu girl according to Hindu rites. The girl’s aunt had lodged a missing person complaint. The man was booked under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) of the erstwhile IP and Sections 3 and 5 (Prohibition of conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement) of the 2021 Act.

On Tuesday, the bench expressed its discontent after learning that a man it granted bail in April in a case under UP's anti-conversion law had not yet been released from jail, saying it was a "travesty of justice", and directed the personal appearance of the superintendent jailor of the district jail Ghaziabad.

The apex court had noted that it had granted bail to the man on April 29, and a trial court in Ghaziabad on May 27 issued a release order to the superintendent jailor to release the accused from custody upon execution of the personal bond, unless liable to be detained in some other matter.

Citing its April 29 order, the apex court said that the appellant should be released on bail during the pendency of the trial in the FIR of January 3, 2024, registered with a police station at Ghaziabad, on conditions set by the trial court.

“It is a travesty of justice that on the ground that the sub-section was not mentioned, the petitioner... is till date kept behind bars. This calls for a serious inquiry," the bench said.