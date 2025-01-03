ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Directs UGC To Submit Data On Caste Discrimination Complaints In Universities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to collate the total number of complaints of caste discrimination received under its 2012 regulations in universities and higher educational institutions in the country.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The apex court was hearing a 2019 plea filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. The appellants moved the apex court seeking action against the “rampant” caste discrimination in universities. Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, and Payal Tadvi, a tribal student of Tamil Nadu Topiwala National Medical College, died by suicide in January 2016 and May 2019, Both faced caste bias on the campus.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice Kant said, “We will list this matter periodically, as it appears that after 2019, it was listed only once in 2023. Now we will begin fixing updates, so that matter is taken up….”. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the mothers’, said the matter should be monitored regularly while pressing on the data regarding the complaints should be made available to the apex court. Justice Bhuyan told the UGC counsel that the court wants to see the data.

The bench was informed that 115 deaths by suicide had occurred between 2004 and 2024, many of them belonged to the Dalit communities. “Ask them to produce the action taken report”, said Jaising. The UGC’s counsel said they have formulated an entirely new regulation, against on-campus caste discrimination, after considering all the aspects and it will be in the public domain seeking objections or opinions, and after that, it will be notified. “But this matter has been pending since 2019, when have you started initiating….”, said Justice Kant.

The UGC counsel said they started the exercise in 2023, against on-campus caste discrimination, and pressed that the entire exercise has been done and it has been finalised. “Today, we are in 2025. These kinds of things should not take that much time….”, said Justice Kant.

At this juncture, Jaising intervened saying, “Sloppy affidavit. In the affidavit they say that a meeting will take place in 2023”, and asked why a new committee was necessary. The bench observed that it is on the aspect of regulation, if they have formulated effective tools may be on the expert advice of the committee, “We do not mind that. We like to examine that; does it effectively resolve the problem”. “Is it there a white paper they want to produce or is there any effectivity in that”, said Justice Kant. Jaising asked the UGC counsel to make it clear whether the regulations of 2012 and 2013, have been superseded.

The bench noted that petitioners’ have lost their children and it is conscious of the sensitivity of the issue while agreeing to list the matter periodically.