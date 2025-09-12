'Meeting Marriage Expenses Of Daughter A Father’s Duty': SC Directs Man To Pay Rs 10 Lakh
The top court passed this direction while upholding the grant of divorce to the couple.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2025 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed a man to pay Rs 10 lakh to his wife for the purpose of meeting the reasonable expenses of his daughter's marriage, saying it is a natural extension of his duty as a parent, irrespective of differences with the spouse.
The apex court passed this direction while upholding the grant of divorce to the couple. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, "It is clear that the litigation between the parties has been prolonged and acrimonious. Yet, the appellant-wife has been reasonable in limiting her claim before us".
The bench said the wife has raised and supported both children largely on her own. "It is a father's duty to provide for his children, and meeting the marriage expenses of his daughter is a modest obligation", it said.
The bench said regarding the issue of contribution for the daughter's marriage, the parties have taken conflicting stands on the respondent's income. "Nevertheless, on our consideration of the record and submissions, we are satisfied that the respondent is capable of making provision for his daughter's marriage", it said.
"We are of the considered view that the respondent can and should contribute Rs.10,00,000, for this purpose as meeting the reasonable expenses of his daughter’s marriage is a natural extension of his duty as a parent, irrespective of differences with the spouse", said the bench.
The bench said the marital relationship between the parties, entered in 1996, has ceased to exist and even an attempt at mediation was not unsuccessful. "Since the appeals are pressed only to the limited extent of payment of a certain amount, and in view of the long separation and irretrievable breakdown of the marriage, we find no reason to interfere with the decree of divorce granted by the Family Court and affirmed by the High Court," said the bench.
The bench directed the respondent-husband is directed to pay an amount of Rs.10 Lakh to the appellant-wife towards the marriage expenses of their daughter on or before 15th October 2025, and in case of default, the registry shall revive these appeals for further consideration and appropriate orders.
The top court said there was no reason to interfere with divorce granted by the trial court in 2019, which was affirmed by the Delhi High Court in 2023.
The bench said the decree of divorce granted by the trial court and affirmed by the high court stands affirmed subject to the payment of Rs 10 Lakh by husband.
The high court had noted that parties had been in constant acrimony since the inception of their marriage, leading the wife to make repeated complaints to the police, and the parties have lived separately since around 2009, with no attempt at reconciliation. The wife only sought payment of Rs 10 lakh towards marriage expenses of the daughter born to the couple in 1997.