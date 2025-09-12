ETV Bharat / bharat

'Meeting Marriage Expenses Of Daughter A Father’s Duty': SC Directs Man To Pay Rs 10 Lakh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed a man to pay Rs 10 lakh to his wife for the purpose of meeting the reasonable expenses of his daughter's marriage, saying it is a natural extension of his duty as a parent, irrespective of differences with the spouse.

The apex court passed this direction while upholding the grant of divorce to the couple. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, "It is clear that the litigation between the parties has been prolonged and acrimonious. Yet, the appellant-wife has been reasonable in limiting her claim before us".

The bench said the wife has raised and supported both children largely on her own. "It is a father's duty to provide for his children, and meeting the marriage expenses of his daughter is a modest obligation", it said.

The bench said regarding the issue of contribution for the daughter's marriage, the parties have taken conflicting stands on the respondent's income. "Nevertheless, on our consideration of the record and submissions, we are satisfied that the respondent is capable of making provision for his daughter's marriage", it said.

"We are of the considered view that the respondent can and should contribute Rs.10,00,000, for this purpose as meeting the reasonable expenses of his daughter’s marriage is a natural extension of his duty as a parent, irrespective of differences with the spouse", said the bench.