Supreme Court Directs IAF Not To Release Woman Officer Part Of Operation Sindoor From Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to refrain from releasing from service a woman officer, who was part of Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said the country's Air Force is one of the best organisations in the world, its officers are very commendable, and the quality of coordination they have exhibited is unparalleled.

“Therefore, we always salute them. They are a big asset for the nation. They are the nation, in a way. Because of them, we are able to sleep at night," Justice Kant said.

The bench said IAF was a professional force and the uncertainty of service was not good for such officers, and also observed that a "tough life" for Short Service Commission (SSC) officers began following their recruitment, which called for some incentive after 10 or 15 years to grant them permanent commission. "That sense of uncertainty may not be good for the Armed Forces. It's a layman's suggestion, because we are not experts. On minimum benchmarks, there can't be a compromise," said the bench.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing the officer, contended that she was an expert fighter controller, who participated as an expert in the Integrated Air Command and Control Systems (IACCS), which were deployed in Operation Sindoor and Operation Balakot, and she served over 13.5 years in service but was impacted by a 2019 policy that denied her permanent commission and forced her to conclude her service after a month.

The Centre’s counsel submitted before the bench that the petitioner was found unfit by the selection board, and the officer directly moved the apex court without filing any representation. The Centre’s counsel contended that a second selection board would be considering her case. Guruswamy said her client ranked second on the merit list of expert air fighter controllers in the country.

After hearing submissions, the bench sought a response from the Centre and the IAF on the plea of Wing Commander Nikita Pandey, who claimed discrimination for being denied permanent commission.

The bench ordered Pandey not to be released from service till further orders and posted the hearing on August 6. However, the apex court said no equity would be created in her favour and left open all the contentions in the case.