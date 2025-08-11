ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Directs Removal Of All Stray Dogs From Delhi-NCR Within 8 Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said immediate steps required to counter the menace of dog bites leading to rabies and the situation regarding stray dogs is "extremely grim", while directing that all stray dogs in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) be rounded up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities at the earliest and they should be housed in dog shelters, and made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. Justice Pardiwala said this is time to act, and questioned, can the animal activists or the so called “animal lovers” bring back children who had fallen prey to rabies, caused by dog bites. He stressed, “will they put life back in those children? Let us talk about a practical view on the matter".

"When the situation demands you have to act…", said Justice Pardiwala, while mincing no words in criticising the practice under the animal birth control rules, which mandates release of sterilised dogs back into the same locality.

Justice Pardiwala observed, "We have noticed some unreasonable and absurd rules that you pick one dog, sterilise them, and bring them back to the same place. We fail to understand why you bring them back…".

Justice Pardiwala said, "Forget the rules and face reality. These dogs are to be rounded up and captured immediately by whatever means", and asked how one can make children and senior citizens feel safe?

The bench said it is essential to pick up stray dogs from the vulnerable pockets of the city at the earliest by whatever means, and added, "that is how you will ensure a dog free locality". "That is how you will be able to make children feel safe, while cycling and playing. The aged who come out for walks…", observed Justice Pardiwala, while addressing the amicus curiae senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal.

"Round up all stray dogs from all localities, including localities on the outskirts of Delhi, and shift them to some other place…Whether sterilised or not sterilised, the society must feel free and safe. You should not have any stray dogs roaming around," the bench said.