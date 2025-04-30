‘Digital Access Is An Intrinsic Component Of The Right To Life': SC Directs Changes In KYC Guidelines For Disabled

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that digital access is a fundamental right, while directing changes in digital know your customer (KYC) guidelines for persons with disability and acid attack survivors. The apex court directed that all government portals, learning platforms, and financial technology services must be universally accessible to all vulnerable and marginalised sections.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the right to digital access is an intrinsic component of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The bench said that changes in digital KYC guidelines for people with disability, including blindness, and acid attack survivors are necessary. The bench stressed that since many welfare schemes and government services are provided through online platforms, the bridging of the digital divide has become a necessity to ensure a dignified life.

The bench said the disabled encounter delays or are unable to establish their identity, open bank accounts, access essential services or take the benefit of government schemes. The top court pointed out that people with disability, including blindness, and acid attack survivors are unable to complete the KYC process and avail facilities like opening bank accounts and take benefit of welfare schemes.

The bench noted the inability of such people to conduct the KYC process. The bench pointed out that the KYC process requires them to perform visual tasks such as moving their head and positioning their faces -- tasks which they are unable to perform due to facial impairment and disfigurement. The apex court has passed 20 directions on the matter.

The top court said the digital divide, characterised by unequal access to digital infrastructure, skills and content, continues to perpetuate systematic exclusion not only of persons with disabilities but also of large sections of rural populations, senior citizens, economically weaker communities and linguistic minorities.

The apex court said essential services such as healthcare are increasingly accessed through digital platforms, against this backdrop the right to life under Article 21 should be interpreted in light of the technological realities. The detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.