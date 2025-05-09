Supreme Court Directs AP Government To Demote Deputy Collector To Post Of Tehsildar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said disobeying orders of the court attacks the very foundation of rule of law, as it directed the Andhra Pradesh government to demote a deputy collector to the post of tehsildar.

The officer had disobeyed the order passed by the high court and forcibly removed hutments in the Guntur district in January 2014.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The bench took a stern view of the disobedience of the court's order by the officer and noted that the officer was promoted to the post of deputy collector in 2023. The bench said every authority, howsoever high he or she may be, was bound to respect and comply with the orders passed by courts.

"A disobedience of the orders passed by the court attacks the very foundation of rule of law on which our democracy is based," the bench said.

"Though we take a lenient view, a message requires to be given to everybody that no one, howsoever high he may be, is above the law," said the bench.

The bench confirmed the high court order, which convicted him for "deliberate and utter disobedience" of its order, but modified the high court order sentencing the officer to imprisonment for two months.

"We further modify the sentence and the petitioner is sentenced to the reduction of one level in the hierarchy of his service," the bench said.

The bench directed the Andhra Pradesh government to demote the petitioner to the post of tehsildar. It also directed the officer to pay a fine of Rs one lakh. "We want the message to go throughout the country that nobody would tolerate disobedience of the court's order," Justice Gavai observed.

The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the officer challenging the high court's division bench order, which rejected his appeals against contempt action.

The division bench of the high court had declined to interfere with a single judge's order, which sentenced the officer to imprisonment for two months for disobedience of its order. The single judge's order came on the pleas alleging that the officer, who was then a tehsildar, forcibly removed hutments in Guntur district in January 2014 despite a December 11, 2013 direction restraining him from doing it.