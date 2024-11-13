‘Stand On Your Own Legs, Issue Electronic Circular Not To Use Photos Or Videos Of Sharad Pawar.. ’: SC To Ajit Pawar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Ajit Pawar-NCP faction to desist from using the photos or videos of Sharad Pawar in their campaign materials for the Maharashtra assembly elections, saying he should stand on his own legs, and issue an electronic circular among candidates and office bearers to not use the video clip or photograph of Sharad Pawar.

“You confine on your own identity as a separate and distinct political party”, the apex court told the Ajit Pawar faction. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Justice Kant told senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing Ajit Pawar faction, that they should not either use photos or videos of Sharad Pawar in their campaign and added, "with whom now you have ideological differences and you are fighting against him then you should definitely not use it, and try to stand up on your own legs. Whatever support you have among the people…".

Singh said he is making a statement that his client is not using it and the counsel, representing Sharad Pawar, wants to prejudice the court with these videos, which are not there. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar faction, said it is a video from the official handle showing only Sharad Pawar. Justice Kant asked the parties to concentrate on the battlefield and the people will answer everything.

"People have responded in the past. They are very intelligent; they are very wise. They know where to vote and where not to vote. We have not doubt about their wisdom….in identifying how is Ajit Pawar and who is Sharad Pawar….the only thing is sometimes, the video clips are may or may not influence the voters….but there is an order by the court that should be faithfully respected and complied with," said Justice Kant.

During the hearing, Singhvi produced certain materials, which he claimed were published allegedly in violation of the apex court's order. The bench was informed that one Amol Mitkari, of the NCP (Ajit Pawar), had published photos showing only Sharad Pawar and it was argued that Ajit Pawar's side was trying to "piggyback" on the goodwill of the reputation of Sharad Pawar.

Singh contested these allegations. The bench asked Singh to check whether Mitkari posted some video clip of Sharad Pawar and said, "just find out. Issue some electronic circular among candidates and office bearers to not use the video clip or photograph of Sharad Pawar. You confine on your own identity as a separate and distinct political party."

Singh said his client will comply with the court's direction. Justice Kant said there are some instances which are an eye-opener due to artificial intelligence (AI), and we have to be very careful.

"In Tamil Nadu, some political personality who is no more. In his voice his daughter’s speech and his daughter is no more…," said Justice Kant. Singh said he will verify and undertake to make an electronic statement. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.

In the previous hearing, the Ajit Pawar faction had said it would publish fresh disclaimers in newspapers regarding use of the clock symbol for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

Sharad Pawar faction claimed that the Ajit Pawar faction has engineered confusion in the minds of voters by using the clock symbol without any disclaimer. The apex court, earlier this year before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, directed NCP to include a disclaimer in all the campaign materials that the use of the 'clock' symbol is pending before the court.