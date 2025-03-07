SC Refuses To Pause Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Work

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pause the ongoing construction work for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), as it declined to overturn a decision of the Bombay High Court in favour of the Adani Group.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar.
The bench issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties on a plea filed by Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation. The UAE firm challenged the decision of the Maharashtra government to cancel its 2019 bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums and to issue a fresh tender in 2022 to Adani. The bench entertained the plea after Seclink said it would increase its offer by 20 per cent.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Adani Group, contended before the bench that construction had already started. The counsel contended that his client had employed thousands of workers', invested significant funds, and procured construction equipment worth crores of rupees. The bench was informed that the demolition of railway quarters on the site has been initiated.
After hearing submissions, the bench made it clear that it is not willing to put on hold the ongoing work at the project site. The bench asked Adani to maintain an escrow account for all the payments.
During the hearing, senior advocate C. Aryama Sundaram, representing Seclink, submitted before the bench that his client is willing to increase its bid by 20%, proposing a revised bid of Rs 8,640 crore, which is higher than Adani’s base bid of Rs 5,069 crore.
The bench asked Seclink to file an affidavit in this regard and listed the matter for hearing on May 25.
The Bombay High Court on December 20 2024, upheld the state government’s decision to cancel Seclink's 2019 bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums and issue a fresh tender in 2022 in favour of Adani.