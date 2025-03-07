ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Pause Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Work

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pause the ongoing construction work for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), as it declined to overturn a decision of the Bombay High Court in favour of the Adani Group.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar.

The bench issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties on a plea filed by Dubai-based Seclink Technology Corporation. The UAE firm challenged the decision of the Maharashtra government to cancel its 2019 bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums and to issue a fresh tender in 2022 to Adani. The bench entertained the plea after Seclink said it would increase its offer by 20 per cent.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Adani Group, contended before the bench that construction had already started. The counsel contended that his client had employed thousands of workers', invested significant funds, and procured construction equipment worth crores of rupees. The bench was informed that the demolition of railway quarters on the site has been initiated.