'Being Taken For A Ride…': SC Deplores Suppression Of Criminal History In Bail Pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has deplored a “growing trend” where persons suppress their criminal history while seeking bail or protection from coercive action and added, "the result is that this court, being the apex court of the country, is being taken for a ride".

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said a growing trend is being noticed of individuals, seeking from this court the concession of bail or concession of protection from arrest, not disclosing in the special leave petitions their involvement in other criminal cases.

"In such cases where involvement is not disclosed, on a prima facie satisfaction that long incarceration without reasonable progress in the trial is invading the right to life of the accused or that the offences for which the FIR has been registered are not too serious, notices are issued and only thereafter, information of criminal antecedents is being provided in the counter affidavits filed by the respective respondents-States, as in the present case," said the bench in an order passed on April 3.

The bench said the result is that this court, being the apex court of the country, is being taken for a ride, and added, "this court has shown leniency in the past but we think it is time that such state of affairs is not allowed to continue further".

The bench said, “We, accordingly, direct that henceforth each individual who approaches this court with a Special Leave Petition (Criminal) challenging orders passed by the high courts/sessions courts declining prayers under Sections 438/439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 or under Sections 482/483, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita shall mandatorily disclose in the ‘Synopsis’ that either he is a man of clean antecedents or if he has knowledge of his involvement in any criminal case, he shall clearly indicate the same together with the stage that the proceedings, arising out of such case, have reached".

The apex court said if the disclosure was found to be incorrect subsequently, it would be a ground in itself to dismiss the special leave petition. The bench said it is conscious that complying with this direction could result in inconvenience for some. "However, having noticed that orders dated 13th October, 2023 and 19th October, 2023 of this court…..requiring steps to be initiated for eliciting proper and correct information from the individuals seeking orders of regular bail/pre-arrest bail have not produced the desired results," noted the bench.

"We have proceeded to make the aforesaid direction in the institutional interest so that proceedings before this court are not taken lightly by those who choose to approach it and the process of law is not abused. Registry is directed to bring this order to the notice of all concerned, in such manner as deemed appropriate, for compliance till such time the rules are amended in terms of the orders dated 13th October, 2023 and 19th October, 2023, referred to above”, said the bench.

Murder accused Munnesh before the top court challenged the October 3, 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court rejecting his bail plea. The Uttar Pradesh government informed the bench that the trial was underway with the examination of witnesses. The accused was involved in eight cases and in one of the cases of theft he was convicted, it alleged.

The apex court said since the petitioner has suppressed material facts with regard to his involvement in criminal cases, he is not entitled to the discretionary relief of bail. "Even otherwise, the trial has progressed reasonably and hence, no case for releasing the petitioner on bail has been set up," observed the bench.