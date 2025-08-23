‘When Educators Are Not Treated With Dignity…’, SC Deplores Low Salaries Of Professors In Gujarat Colleges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that when educators are not treated with dignity or offered respectable emoluments, it diminishes the value a country places on knowledge and undermines the motivation of those entrusted with building its intellectual capital.

The apex court said it is just not enough to keep reciting “gurubramha gururvishnu gurdevo maheshwarah” at public functions, and added, “if we believe in this declaration, it must be reflected in the way the nation treats its teachers”.

A bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi expressed its discontent at the low salaries being given to the assistant professors who are appointed on a contractual basis in various government engineering colleges in Gujarat. “It is disturbing that assistant professors are getting monthly emoluments of Rs. 30,000/-. It is high time that the state takes up the issue and rationalises the pay structure on the basis of functions that they perform”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on August 22.

The bench said academicians, lecturers, and professors are the intellectual backbone of any nation, as they dedicate their lives to shaping the minds and character of future generations. The bench said that their work goes far beyond delivering lessons—it involves mentoring, guiding research, nurturing critical thinking, and instilling values that contribute to the progress of society.

However, in many contexts, the compensation and recognition extended to them do not truly reflect the significance of their contribution, observed the bench. “When educators are not treated with dignity or offered respectable emoluments, it diminishes the value a country places on knowledge and undermines the motivation of those entrusted with building its intellectual capital”, said the bench.

The bench said by ensuring fair remuneration and dignified treatment, “we affirm the importance of their role and reinforce the nation’s commitment to quality education, innovation, and a brighter future for its youth”.

The apex court made these observations while dealing with a clutch of appeals, which stemmed from two judgments delivered by the division bench of the High Court of Gujarat.

In the first judgment, State of Gujarat & Anr. v. Gohel Vishal Chhaganbhai & Ors, the state’s letter patent appeals (LPAs) against orders of the single Judge granting the minimum scale of assistant professors to the respondents contractually appointed as assistant professors were dismissed. The state moved the apex court in the first set of civil appeals.

The second set of civil appeals pertained to some of the subsequently appointed contractual assistant professors, whose writ petitions were allowed by the single judge, granting complete parity with similarly placed assistant professors. “The division bench, in the state’s LPAs, went to the other extreme of allowing the appeals and dismissing the writ petitions altogether. Thus, the contractually appointed assistant professors are before us”, noted the bench.

The bench said while applying the principles of equal pay for equal work and confirming the directions of the division bench to pay a minimum of the pay scale of assistant professors to the respondents, “we have dismissed the state’s appeals”. “Applying the same principles, we have allowed the civil appeals filed by similarly placed contractually appointed assistant professors and directed that they shall be paid a minimum of the scale payable to assistant professors”, said the apex court.

The bench said, allowing the appeals in part, we direct that the contractually appointed assistant professors shall be entitled to the minimum pay scale admissible to assistant professors. “Arrears calculated at the rate of 8% shall be paid from the three years preceding the date of filing of the writ petitions. With these directions, the appeals stand allowed”, it said.

The bench noted that the appellants were seeking parity of pay and the prayer for regularisation, though made in the earlier rounds of litigation, was never accepted. “The facts of the present case are rather egregious. Assistant professors appointed on a contractual basis from 2011 to 2025 have been working at abysmally low monthly emoluments for the last two decades. While there is no material whatsoever drawing out a distinction between the duties and functions performed by them and that of their colleagues appointed regularly or on an ad hoc basis, they continue to draw a monthly salary of Rs. 30,000”, noted the apex court.

In 2025, the gross salary of an ad-hoc assistant professor is approximately Rs 1.16 Lakh per month, and of a regular assistant professor is approximately Rs 1.36 Lakh per month.

The bench said the high court had entered into the merits of the matter and came to its own conclusion that the contractually appointed assistant professors cannot seek parity of pay with regular employees. “We allow the appeals and set aside the judgment and order of the high court passed by the division bench dated December 20, 2023, as well as by the single judge in R/Special Civil Application…dated July 5, 2023”, said the apex court.