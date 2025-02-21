‘Delhi HC Passing 30-40 Pages Anticipatory Bail Order Is Disgusting’, SC

New Delh: The Supreme Court on Friday said that something disgusting is happening in the Delhi High Court, as the court is passing 30-40 pages order while disposing of an anticipatory bail plea.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant, comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh. The bench was hearing a bail plea filed by medical practitioner Aadhar Khera in a cheating case. Khera moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the high court.

The bench remarked what is happening in the Delhi High Court is something disgusting, and added, “The high court writing 30-40 pages while disposing of an anticipatory bail plea is like hinting the trial court that there is a reason for you to convict”. Criticizing this practice, the bench said, “Essentially, it's a conviction order”.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khera, contended that it was his client’s father who was running the firm in question through the petitioner and his mother. Luthra submitted that the high court equated his role with his father and denied the petitioner anticipatory bail ignoring the fact that he had joined the investigation in the case. The counsel pointed out that the chargesheet was filed in the case.

After hearing arguments, the bench sought the response of Delhi Police and granted Khera protection from arrest in the case.

Khera, challenged a 34-page order passed by the Delhi High Court, on February 6, which denied him the relief.