ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Challenging MCD Notification On Picking Of Stray Dogs

A dog sits near a placard with 'God Save Indian Street Dogs' written on it, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to picking up stray dogs.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. A lawyer mentioned that an application has been filed in this regard. The application contended that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court.

However, the bench did not agree to grant urgent listing of the matter.

The whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR is because of "inaction" of local authorities, the top court had said on August 14. The bench made this observation on an interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions passed by the apex court.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter.