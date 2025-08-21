ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Challenging MCD Notification On Picking Of Stray Dogs

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case over stray dog bites leading to rabies

A dog sits near a placard with 'God Save Indian Street Dogs' written on it, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.
A dog sits near a placard with 'God Save Indian Street Dogs' written on it, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.
By Sumit Saxena

Published : August 21, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to picking up stray dogs.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. A lawyer mentioned that an application has been filed in this regard. The application contended that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court.

However, the bench did not agree to grant urgent listing of the matter.

The whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR is because of "inaction" of local authorities, the top court had said on August 14. The bench made this observation on an interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions passed by the apex court.

A three-judge bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter.

On August 11, a two-judge bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

