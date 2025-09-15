ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines To Suspend Entire Waqf Amendment Act 2025, But Stays Key Provisions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but decided to put on hold key provisions of the law.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice A G Masih pronounced the order. The CJI, pronouncing the judgment, said that the bench has found that no case was made out to stay the entire provisions of the statute. The apex court, the CJI said, was not willing to stay the Waqf law as there was a “presumption” of constitutionality in its favour.

The bench said it has put on hold the provision which empowered a collector to determine whether a property declared as waqf is a government property and pass consequent orders.

“We have observed that permitting the collector to determine the rights of the property is against the doctrine of separation of powers. The executive cannot be permitted to determine the rights of the citizens…We have directed that until there is finality to the findings by the designated officer, the possession or the rights of the property will not be affected," said the bench.

The bench also said that the requirement that a person has to be a practising Muslim for 5 years before he can dedicate a property as waqf has been stayed until rules are framed by the state government for providing the mechanism for determining the questions as to whether a person has been practising Islam for at least five years or not. The bench said that without this mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The bench observed that the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards shall not consist of more than four and three non-Muslim members, respectively.

The bench decided not to interfere with the provision mandating registration. The apex court observed that it is not a new requirement, and it was there in the previous enactments of 1995 and 2013 as well.

The apex court’s order came on three key issues, including the power to de-notify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed", which cropped up during the hearing of pleas challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.