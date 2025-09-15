SC Declines To Suspend Entire Waqf Amendment Act 2025, But Stays Key Provisions
The requirement that a person has to be a practising Muslim for 5 years before he can dedicate property as waqf was stayed for now.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to suspend the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but decided to put on hold key provisions of the law.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice A G Masih pronounced the order. The CJI, pronouncing the judgment, said that the bench has found that no case was made out to stay the entire provisions of the statute. The apex court, the CJI said, was not willing to stay the Waqf law as there was a “presumption” of constitutionality in its favour.
The bench said it has put on hold the provision which empowered a collector to determine whether a property declared as waqf is a government property and pass consequent orders.
“We have observed that permitting the collector to determine the rights of the property is against the doctrine of separation of powers. The executive cannot be permitted to determine the rights of the citizens…We have directed that until there is finality to the findings by the designated officer, the possession or the rights of the property will not be affected," said the bench.
The bench also said that the requirement that a person has to be a practising Muslim for 5 years before he can dedicate a property as waqf has been stayed until rules are framed by the state government for providing the mechanism for determining the questions as to whether a person has been practising Islam for at least five years or not. The bench said that without this mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.
The bench observed that the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards shall not consist of more than four and three non-Muslim members, respectively.
The bench decided not to interfere with the provision mandating registration. The apex court observed that it is not a new requirement, and it was there in the previous enactments of 1995 and 2013 as well.
The apex court’s order came on three key issues, including the power to de-notify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed", which cropped up during the hearing of pleas challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
On May 22, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai had reserved the interim orders on the issues after hearing both sides in the waqf case. The apex court had heard submissions by advocates appearing for parties challenging the amended waqf law, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, on three consecutive days.
The bench had identified three issues, which were sought to be put on hold by the petitioners, for passing interim orders. One of the issues is regarding the power to de-notify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed" prescribed in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
The other issue raised by petitioners was the composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where it was argued that only Muslims should operate except ex-officio members.
The third issue is in connection with a provision that says a waqf property will not be treated as a waqf when the collector conducts an inquiry to ascertain if the property is government land.
Mehta had contended that waqf is an Islamic concept, but it is not an essential part of Islam, and stressed that waqf is nothing but just charity in Islam. Mehta pressed that charity is recognised in every religion, and it cannot be regarded as an essential tenet of any religion. Mehta argued that judgments show that charity is part of every religion: Hindus have a system of daan, Sikhs also have it, and it is also for Christianity.
The Centre had earlier given an assurance that no waqf properties, including those established by user, would be de-notified. The central government had also said that no appointment of non-Muslims to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards would be made under the 2025 Act.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, leading the petitioners, described the law as a "complete departure from historical legal and constitutional principles" and a means to "capture waqf through a non-judicial process".
On April 25, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary affidavit defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre vehemently opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament". The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was notified on April 8 after it got President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5.
