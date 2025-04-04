'No Good Ground’: SC Declines Review Of Decision Against Confiscating Funds Received Via Electoral Bonds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has junked a plea seeking review of its decision against the petitions for confiscating Rs 16,518 crore received by political parties under the 2018 electoral bond scheme.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench decided to dismiss the review plea filed by Khem Singh Bhati against the top court’s decision of August 2, 2024. In August, last year, the top court had refused to entertain a plea seeking confiscation of money received under the scheme.

In an order passed on March 26, 2025, the apex court said prayer for listing the review petition in open court for oral hearing is rejected. "Having gone through the review petition and also the documents enclosed, we do not find any good ground and reason to review the order dated 02.08.2024. Accordingly, the review petition is dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of”, said the apex court, in its order.

In February, last year, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by former CJI D Y Chandrachud scrapped the electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding introduced by the BJP government. Following the top court’s judgement, the State Bank of India, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, shared the data with the Election Commission of India (ECI) which made it public.

The electoral bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.