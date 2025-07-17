Supreme Court Declares Tribal Women Have Equal Share In Ancestral Property

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday by applying the principle of justice, equity, and good conscience, held that a tribal woman or her legal heirs would be entitled to an equal share in ancestral property.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Joymalya Bagchi. "Denying the female heir a right in the property only exacerbates gender division and discrimination, which the law should ensure to weed out", said the top court.

The apex court said the discussion on equality under Article 14 (equality before law), which, needless to state, includes the aspect of gender equality within its fold will be, in our view, incomplete without reference to the first and most commendable step taken under the Hindu Law by way of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 which made daughters the coparceners in joint family property.

The bench said Article 15(1) states that the State shall not discriminate against any person on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It added that this, along with Articles 38 and 46, points to the collective ethos of the Constitution in ensuring that there is no discrimination against women.

"We are of the firm view that in keeping with the principles of justice, equity and good conscience, read along with the overarching effect of Article 14 of the Constitution, the appellant-plaintiffs, being Dhaiya's legal heirs, are entitled to their equal share in the property", said the apex court setting aside the judgments of Chhattisgarh High Court and the trial court.

The bench said in the present case, a woman or her successors, if the views of the lower court are upheld, would be denied a right to property on the basis of the absence of a positive assertion to such inheritance in custom. "However, customs too, like the law, cannot remain stuck in time and others cannot be allowed to take refuge in customs or hide behind them to deprive others of their right", it added.

"The parties to the instant lis are neither governed by Hindu nor Muslim laws and, therefore, would be covered by Section 6 of the 1875 Act. So, the right having been accrued in favour of the appellant-plaintiffs’ mother upon the death of her father, which was approximately 30 years before the filing of the plaint became crystallized and would not be affected by the fact that the Act was no longer in the statute book," it said.

"This Act, therefore, necessarily had to be applied by the High Court. At this juncture, it is pertinent to consider the meaning of ‘justice, equity and good conscience’", said the bench.

The apex court delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by the legal heirs of a woman belonging to a scheduled tribe. The legal heirs sought partition of a property belonging to their maternal grandfather.

A provision of the Hindu Succession Act lays down that the law of succession should not apply to the members of scheduled tribes unless the union of India, by notification in the official gazette, otherwise directs.

The provision stipulates that a daughter in a scheduled tribe community cannot legally demand her share in the father’s property. The bench said the issue also involved the question of violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

"There appears to be no rational nexus or reasonable classification for only males to be granted succession over the property of their forebears and not women, more so in the case where no prohibition to such effect can be shown to be prevalent as per law", said the bench.

"Denying Dhaiya her share in her father’s property, when the custom is silent, would violate her right to equality vis-à-vis her brothers or those of her legal heirs vis-à-vis their cousin", said the bench.

The bench examined the issue of whether a tribal woman (or her legal heirs) would be entitled to an equal share in her ancestral property or not. "One would think that in this day and age, where great strides have been made in realizing the constitutional goal of equality, this Court would not need to intervene for equality between the successors of a common ancestor and the same should be a given, irrespective of their biological differences, but it is not so", it noted.

The trial court and the first appellate court dismissed the plea by the legal heirs saying their mother had no right in the property of her father. It was held so for the reason that no evidence had been led to show that the children of a woman heir were also entitled to property.