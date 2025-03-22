Supreme Court Constitutes Three-Member Committee To Probe Into Allegations Against Justice Yaswant Varma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a three-member member to prove the allegations against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yaswant Varma, who is facing allegations of cash being found in his official home.

Supreme Court in a statement said, "The Chief Justice of India has constituted a three-member Committee consisting of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge of the High Court of Delhi."

The fire incident occurred on March 14 at the residence of Justice Verma. He has not yet responded to the alleged cash found at his residence. According to a source, Justice Varma was not home when the fire incident occurred, and fire tenders and police stumbled on the money in a room, while dousing the flames.

The Supreme Court also said that for the time being, Justice Varma should not be given any work. "The Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma. The Report submitted by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, response of Justice Yashwant Varma, and other documents, are being uploaded on the Supreme Court website," the statement added.

The issue was also raised in the Rajya Sabha with Congress member Jairam Ramesh urging Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to look into the issue of judicial reforms.

According to a source, the higher-ups in the police were informed about the incident, and the government authorities brought it to the attention of the CJI.