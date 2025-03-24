SC Collegium Issues Resolution To Repatriate Justice Yashwant Varma To Allahabad HC

New Delhi: Despite protest from Allahabad High Court Bar Association, the Supreme Court collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Monday issued a resolution recommending the Centre to repatriate justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent high court from where he was transferred to Delhi High Court in 2021.

A statement, published on the apex court’s website, said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad”.

The Delhi High Court today announced that judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire, has been withdrawn with "immediate effect", till further orders.

This followed the CJI, forming a three-member inquiry committee on Saturday to investigate allegations regarding discovery of a large amount of cash at the residence of Justice Varma. The controversy originated from a reported fire at Justice Varma’s official residence on Tughlak Road at around 11:35pm on March 14.

The in-house committee comprises Justice Sheel Nagu, chief justice of the Punjab & Haryana high court, justice GS Sandhawalia, chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, and justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the Karnataka high court.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya -- complete with photos and videos -- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material about official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the judge's Lutyens' Delhi residence.

Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".

The apex court’s five-member collegium on March 20, unanimously recommended transferring justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court. The collegium took the decision after the members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash at the residence of Justice Varma.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of the Delhi High Court judge to his parent high court. The bar body, in a strongly-worded statement, has said that the decision of the Supreme Court collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is a trash bin?