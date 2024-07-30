Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Two Advocates As Judges Of Chhattisgarh High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended two advocates for appointment as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court. The Collegium led by CJI and comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai recommended the Centre names of Bibhu Datta Guru and Amitendra Kishore Prasad. The Collegium said their inter-se-seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.

The Collegium, in a resolution, said that on February 21, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the names of Guru and Prasad for appointment as judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the recommendation.

The resolution said that in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the views of a judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Chhattisgarh were sought to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the candidates. “The sole consultee-judge has recused from offering his views because one of the recommended in the list is related to him," it said.

“To assess the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates," said the resolution.

Regarding Guru, the Collegium said the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that there is nothing adverse against the integrity of the candidate and he has appeared in many cases as reflected in 54 reported judgments delivered by the High Court in those cases.

“Bearing in mind all the relevant factors, including the age and standing at Bar of the candidate, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court," said the resolution.

Regarding Prasad, the Collegium said the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse to his integrity has come to notice. “The candidate has extensive practice, which is reflected in 110 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he has appeared. Bearing in mind all the relevant factors, including the age and standing at the Bar of the candidate, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court”, said the resolution.

