ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Names For Judgeship In Six High Courts

The three-member collegium meeting approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

SC Collegium Recommends Names For Judgeship In Six High Courts
File photo of Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 29, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of several advocates and judicial officers for judgeship in six different high courts, including of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Karnataka. The three-member collegium meeting headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, in its meeting, also approved the proposal for appointment of the three advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court. The collegium resolutions passed in the meeting held on Monday were uploaded on the apex court website late night.

The collegium members also recommended the names of advocates Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar as judges of the Bombay High Court. Similarly, the collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja as permanent judge.

The collegium further resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of the two additional judges -- Justice Partha Sarathi Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray -- as permanent judges in the Calcutta High Court.

It also resolved to extend the tenure of additional judges Justices Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi for a fresh term of one year at the Calcutta High Court.

The three-member collegium further approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

For the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the collegium resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of four additional judges -- Justices Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay -- as permanent judges.

Read More:

  1. SC Collegium Recommends Transfers Or Repatriation Of 21 HC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of several advocates and judicial officers for judgeship in six different high courts, including of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Karnataka. The three-member collegium meeting headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, in its meeting, also approved the proposal for appointment of the three advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court. The collegium resolutions passed in the meeting held on Monday were uploaded on the apex court website late night.

The collegium members also recommended the names of advocates Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar as judges of the Bombay High Court. Similarly, the collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja as permanent judge.

The collegium further resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of the two additional judges -- Justice Partha Sarathi Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray -- as permanent judges in the Calcutta High Court.

It also resolved to extend the tenure of additional judges Justices Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi for a fresh term of one year at the Calcutta High Court.

The three-member collegium further approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

For the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the collegium resolved to approve the proposal for appointment of four additional judges -- Justices Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay -- as permanent judges.

Read More:

  1. SC Collegium Recommends Transfers Or Repatriation Of 21 HC Judges

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTHIGH COURTADVOCATESJUDICIAL OFFICERSSC

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.