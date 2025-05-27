ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Chief Justices For 5 High Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday recommended the appointment of new chief justices in five high courts.

According to a statement published on the apex court’s website, the apex court’s collegium in its meeting held on May 26, has recommended the elevation of judges as chief justices of five high courts.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, judge of the MP High Court (parent high court: Delhi High Court), has been recommended as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, judge of Delhi High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.