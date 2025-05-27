SC Collegium Recommends Chief Justices For 5 High Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday recommended the appointment of new chief justices in five high courts.
According to a statement published on the apex court’s website, the apex court’s collegium in its meeting held on May 26, has recommended the elevation of judges as chief justices of five high courts.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, judge of the MP High Court (parent high court: Delhi High Court), has been recommended as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, judge of Delhi High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.
Justice Ashutosh Kumar, a judge of Patna High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of Patna High Court (parent high court of Gujarat), presently judge of Patna High Court, has been recommended to be Patna High Court Chief Justice.
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. The incumbent chief justices of the high courts of Karnataka and Gauhati, Justice NV Anjaria and Vijay Bishnoi respectively, have been recommended by the collegium for elevation to the Supreme Court.
Read more: