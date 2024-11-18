SC Collegium Recommends Madras HC Judge D Krishnakumar's Name For Manipur HC Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice D Krishnakumar, currently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The Collegium, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, decided in a meeting held on Monday. The Collegium noted that Justice Krishnakumar is a competent judge with sound legal acumen and is endowed with a high level of integrity and honesty.

The Collegium said that a vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur would arise consequent upon the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 21, 2024, therefore appointment to that office is required to be made.

"It is proposed to appoint Justice D Krishnakumar, presently serving as a Judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement," said the collegium in a resolution uploaded on the apex court’s website.

Justice D Krishnakumar was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016, and is due to retire on May 21, 2025. He is the senior-most puisne judge in his parent High Court and belongs to a Backward community. “Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he had extensive practice in civil, constitutional and service matters in the High Court, with specialisation in constitutional law," said the resolution.

The collegium said while recommending Justice D Krishnakumar, it has also taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one chief justice from the Madras High Court among the chief justices of the High Courts.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that Justice D Krishnakumar is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur," it said.

"The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Justice D Krishnakumar be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur consequent upon the retirement of Justice Siddharth Mridul on November 21, 2024," it said.