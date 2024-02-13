SC Clears RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav in Defamation Case over 'Only Gujarati Can Be Thugs' Remark

The Supreme Court has dismissed a defamation complaint filed against Rastriya Janata Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding his statement 'Only Gujarati's can be thugs". The court ruled that the remark doesn't constitute for an offence under defamation law.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a criminal defamation case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was summoned by an Ahmedabad court over his alleged remarks against the natives of Gujarat. The apex court passed the order after Yadav agreed to withdraw his remarks.

A bench of justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the complaint against Yadav for his remarks against Gujaratis. Yadav had filed an apology affidavit in the apex court. The apex court accepted the apology affidavit. Yadav will not have to face trial by an Ahmedabad court.

The apex court’s order came on a plea filed by Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in an Ahmedabad court over his alleged “only Gujaratis can be thugs” remark to a place outside the state.

On January 22, the Supreme Court said why should the prosecution of the RJD leader, continue when he has withdrawn the statement, while adjourning the hearing on Yadav’s petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him.

The apex court had earlier stayed the proceedings in the criminal defamation complaint and issued notice to the Gujarat resident, Haresh Mehta, a local businessman and activist, who has filed it.

In August last year, a Gujarat court had conducted a preliminary enquiry against Yadav under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and found sufficient grounds to summon him on the complaint filed by Mehta.

Mehta claimed that Yadav, while talking to the media in Patna in March last year, had said, “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven.” “Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to the LIC or banks?” the RJD leader had allegedly asked.

