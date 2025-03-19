Supreme Court: 'Child Rape Survivor's Silence No Basis For Relief, Tears To Be Understood For What They Are Worth'

New Delhi: In a nearly 40-year-old rape case, the Supreme Court has said that the silence of a child victim of sexual assault cannot become the basis to reverse a conviction and sentence of the accused.

It cannot accrue to the benefit of the accused, a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said, in an order.

"When trauma engulfed her in silence, it would be unfair to burden her young shoulders with the weight of the entire prosecution," the apex court said, allowing an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging the reversal of the conviction of an accused in the case related to sexual assault of a Class I student, registered on March 3, 1986.

The bench said it is a matter of great sadness that this minor girl and her family have to go through nearly four decades of life, waiting to close this horrific chapter of her/their lives.

The bench said the child witness (victim), it is true, has not deposed anything about the commission of the offence against her. "When asked about the incident, the trial Judge records that 'V' (child victim) was silent, and upon being further asked, only shed silent tears and nothing more. Nothing could be elicited from the testimony regarding the commission of the offence. This, in our view, cannot be used as a factor in favour of the respondent (accused)," said Justice Karol, who authored the judgement on behalf of the bench.

The judgement delivered on March 18 said, "the tears of 'V' have to be understood for what they are worth".

The silence here is that of a child. It cannot be equated with the silence of a fully realised adult prosecutrix, which again would have to be weighed in its own circumstances," the Justice said. He said the victim did not turn hostile and trauma had engulfed her in silence. "It would be unfair to burden her young shoulders with the weight of the entire prosecution. A child traumatized at a tender age by this ghastly imposition upon her has to be relieved of being the basis on which her offender can be put behind bars," said the bench.

The apex court set aside a judgement delivered by the Rajasthan High Court in 2013, which reversed the conviction and the sentence of seven years jail term to the accused. The court said it is surprised with the manner in which the issue was dealt with by the high court.

Justice Karol said, "in almost all other cases, the court pointed out, the testimony of the rape victim is present and forms an essential part of the conviction of an accused, but at the same time, there is no hard and fast rule that in the absence of such a statement a conviction cannot stand, particularly when other evidence, medical and circumstantial, is available pointing to such a conclusion."

The bench stressed that the absence of evidence of the victim is, not in all cases, a negative to be accounted for in the prosecution case.

The apex court also criticised the high court for revealing the identity of the victim. "This court in judgements, going at least a decade further back from the date of the impugned judgement, has highlighted the importance of abiding by such a restriction, preserving the privacy of the unfortunate victim," the bench said.

At the beginning of the judgement, Justice Karol said that nearly 40 years ago on March 3, 1986, an incident occured that forever altered the trajectory of a minor girl’s life. She was discovered unconscious and bleeding from her private parts, by one Gulab Chand, after the respondent-accused had allegedly subjected her to sexual assault. Gulab Chand filed a report with the concerned police station on March 4, 1986.