SC: CD Is An Electronic Record, Becomes An Admissible Piece Of Evidence, Like A Document
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a compact disc, containing the video, is an electronic record and once the requirement of Section 65B of the Evidence Act is fulfilled, it becomes an admissible piece of evidence, like a document.
A bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan said as far as admissibility of video recording or compact disc (CD) is concerned, the author of the video not only deposed that he recorded the video, but he also gave a certificate, as contemplated under subsection (4) of Section 65B of the Evidence Act, to make the CD admissible in evidence.
The bench said, interestingly, the high court did not dispute that the electronic record was duly exhibited as there existed a certificate envisaged under sub-section (4) of Section 65B. “However, strangely, the high court opined that the video would become relevant only if it is played during the deposition of each witness so that the witness could explain its contents in his own words, resulting in a transcript of the video”, said the bench.
This is a strange and unacceptable reasoning for the simple reason that the CD is an electronic record, noted the bench. "Once the requirement of Section 65B is fulfilled, it becomes an admissible piece of evidence, like a document, and the video recorded therein is akin to the contents of a document which can be seen and heard to enable the court to draw appropriate inference(s)”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on September 15.
The apex court observed that it is not required by law for the contents of a video to be admissible only if they are transcribed using the words of a witness who created or appears in the video. "In this case, the search and seizure was already supported by the oral testimony of witnesses. The video’s role was mainly to corroborate these statements, rather than serve as the sole proof," stated the bench.
The apex court made these observations while setting aside the Bombay High Court's 2024 order, which directed retrial in an NDPS case related to the alleged recovery of ganja in Akola.
The high court had said that the video-recording of search and seizure operation was the best evidence, but it was not converted into admissible evidence since,"(i) video was not played while recording statement of each witness to enable the witness to explain the video in his own words in his deposition; (ii) no transcript of video was prepared; and (iii) when it was played in court, in absence of explanatory statement of witnesses qua the video, its content could not be understood."
The apex court said even the judgment of the trial court makes it clear that the video was played in court in the presence of all the accused as well as both sides' counsels and the presiding officer, upon seeing the video, could spot and confirm the presence of witnesses as well as the accused at the time of search and seizure.
“However, to merely understand the video, in our view, there is no justification to order a re-trial and fresh recording of evidence. For the reasons above, reason (a) supra assigned by the high court for ordering a re-trial is totally misconceived and baseless," said the bench.
The apex court said: "We are conscious of the law that while exercising appellate power the record must be perused and, therefore, if the high court, as an appellate court, had difficulty in understanding the contents of the video, which was part of the record, it could have called for the presence of the accused as well as the witnesses or their respective lawyers to explain to the court the significance of what appears in that video. Besides, the power to take additional evidence is there under Section 391 of the CrPC."
The apex court directed for fresh consideration of the appeal filed by Kailash and another person before the high court against their conviction and sentence.
