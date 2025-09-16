ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: CD Is An Electronic Record, Becomes An Admissible Piece Of Evidence, Like A Document

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a compact disc, containing the video, is an electronic record and once the requirement of Section 65B of the Evidence Act is fulfilled, it becomes an admissible piece of evidence, like a document.

A bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan said as far as admissibility of video recording or compact disc (CD) is concerned, the author of the video not only deposed that he recorded the video, but he also gave a certificate, as contemplated under subsection (4) of Section 65B of the Evidence Act, to make the CD admissible in evidence.

The bench said, interestingly, the high court did not dispute that the electronic record was duly exhibited as there existed a certificate envisaged under sub-section (4) of Section 65B. “However, strangely, the high court opined that the video would become relevant only if it is played during the deposition of each witness so that the witness could explain its contents in his own words, resulting in a transcript of the video”, said the bench.

This is a strange and unacceptable reasoning for the simple reason that the CD is an electronic record, noted the bench. "Once the requirement of Section 65B is fulfilled, it becomes an admissible piece of evidence, like a document, and the video recorded therein is akin to the contents of a document which can be seen and heard to enable the court to draw appropriate inference(s)”, said the bench, in a judgment delivered on September 15.

The apex court observed that it is not required by law for the contents of a video to be admissible only if they are transcribed using the words of a witness who created or appears in the video. "In this case, the search and seizure was already supported by the oral testimony of witnesses. The video’s role was mainly to corroborate these statements, rather than serve as the sole proof," stated the bench.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside the Bombay High Court's 2024 order, which directed retrial in an NDPS case related to the alleged recovery of ganja in Akola.