Executive Can't Become Judge And Decide To Demolish: SC On 'Bulldozer Justice'

The Supreme Court ruled that the executive cannot demolish properties of accused individuals, emphasising that public interest and constitutional principles must guide demolitions.

SC says the Executive can't become a judge, declare the accused as guilty and demolish his house.
File Photo- Supreme Court
By Sumit Saxena

Published : 21 minutes ago

Updated : 48 seconds ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down strict norms to curb bulldozer justice, often used by many states against an accused in criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure, and emphasized that no house of a person can be demolished only because he is an accused in an offence, and added, “executive can't become a judge and decide to demolish an accused's property”.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan pronounced the judgment. The bench said adjudicatory functions are entrusted to the judiciary and made it clear that the executive cannot replace the judiciary in performing its core function.

The apex court said if the executive demolishes the house of a person arbitrarily merely because the person is an accused, then it violates the principle of separation of powers. The court emphasized that public officials who take the law into their hands and act in such a high-handed manner must be fastened with accountability.

The top court made it clear that the state and its officials can't take arbitrary and excessive measures. The apex court emphasized that if any officer abuses his power then he cannot be spared.

The apex court said if the demolition of a structure is only based on allegations, then it would strike at the basic principle of the rule of law.

“Executive can't become a judge and decide to demolish an accused's property”, said Justice Gavai, pronouncing the government on behalf of the bench. The detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

The house is just not a property but shelter for the entire family and before demolishing it, the concerned authorities must consider whether the extreme step was necessary to deprive shelter to the entire family, the top court said.

The apex court said demolition of a house, just because one of them is an accused, is akin to inflicting collective punishment on the family, and added that it is wholly impermissible in law.

The court’s judgment came on a batch of petitions seeking directions to governments to not bulldoze the property of the accused in criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure.

Last Updated : 48 seconds ago

