'Your Attitude Seems Not For Conciliation': SC To Punjab Government On Medical Aid To Dallewal

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Punjab government for making an impression that the court was trying to end the fast of farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal by ordering medical aid to him. Dallewal has been on fast unto death since November 26 over various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price on crops.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench made it clear that it did not pass any direction to end Dallewal's protest instead the court was only concerned with his health.

The bench emphasised that it wants medical aid to be provided to him urgently. Punjab's Advocate General Gurminder Singh contended that the state government was not taking any partisan stand.

The bench observed that it appears that officials of the state government and some farmer leaders are making irresponsible statements in the media to further complicate the situation on the ground. The state government counsel submitted that Dallewal has conveyed his feelings regarding the medical help subject to intervention by the Centre.

The bench responded, "Have you told him we have constituted a committee for this purpose? Your attitude is not at all for conciliation, that is the problem...”. The bench added that Dallewal can continue with his fast with medical support, and stressed that the role of the committee becomes important.

“There are people making political statements we know. There are farm leaders. What are their bona fides for Dallewal should also be looked into”, the bench observed.

The bench emphasised that its concern is that there is no harm to his life and his life is precious as a farm leader. “He is not aligned to any political ideologies, he is only taking the farmers' cause," the bench said, adding that the state government should file a compliance affidavit.

Emphasising that officers’ were on the ground, the state’s counsel sought some time and added that the state would take all steps required in the matter. After hearing submissions, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a proposal has come from the protesting farmers that if the Centre is ready for talks, regarding farmers’ demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price, then Dallewal, who is on hunger strike, would be ready to take medical help.

The apex court had granted three days to the Punjab government. “Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances and keeping the interest of justice in view, we are inclined to accept the request to accord some more time for compliance with the directions issued by this court. The Chief Secretary, Punjab and the Director General of Police, Punjab are present online. Post these matters on 2nd January 2025”, the bench had said.

What are the demands of the farmers?