‘No Criminal Case To Continue Against Karnataka BJP Leader’, SC In Electoral Bonds Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that no criminal proceedings against Naleen Kumar Kateel, former Karnataka state BJP president, would continue regarding allegations of extortion linked to the electoral bond scheme.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench declined to entertain an appeal filed by Adarsh R Iyer from "Janaadhikaaara Sangharsha Parishath" challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court on December 3, 2024.

The bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Iyer, that there are no specific allegations and also specific materials were not present. It was contended before the bench that central probe agencies like Enforcement Directorate, were used to extract money under the scheme.

Bhushan vehemently argued against the high court order and pressed that a criminal case could not be scuttled like this. Pointing at the absence of concrete material, the bench told the counsel that it would not allow any roving inquiry. After hearing submissions, the bench said it was not keen to interfere with the order passed by the high court. However, while concluding the hearing in the matter, the bench said though it is not entertaining the present plea but it does not mean that any other case or FIR could not be filed in future if supported by concrete material.

The high court had quashed the criminal proceedings against Kateel and others in connection with allegations of extortion linked to the scheme. The high court had noted that the complaint lacked legal standing and failed to establish even a prima facie case of extortion.