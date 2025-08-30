ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Bar Association 'Strongly Disappointed' Over No Woman Judge Appointed In SC Since 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday expressed its concern at the disproportionately low representation of women judges in the apex court and high courts across the country.

A resolution passed by the bar body said: “The SCBA notes with grave concern the disproportionately low representation of women judges in the Supreme Court and the high courts across the country."

It is hereby resolved to request the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium to give urgent and due consideration to the elevation of more women judges in the forthcoming rounds of judicial appointments, both to the Supreme Court and the high courts, said the resolution.

At present, there is only a one-woman judge, Justice B V Nagarathna, serving on the bench of the Supreme Court. Justice Nagarathna has recently dissented with the decision of the apex court’s collegium to appoint Patna High Court's Chief Justice Vipul M Pancholi as a judge of the apex court. Justice Pancholi is in line to be the Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2031, to May 27, 2033.

The bar body said it is a matter of record that several high courts, such as Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, presently have no women judges, and that across the country there are about 1,100 sanctioned posts of high court judges, out of which nearly 670 are occupied by men and only 103 by women, while the rest are vacant.