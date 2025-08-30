Supreme Court Bar Association 'Strongly Disappointed' Over No Woman Judge Appointed In SC Since 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday expressed its concern at the disproportionately low representation of women judges in the apex court and high courts across the country.
A resolution passed by the bar body said: “The SCBA notes with grave concern the disproportionately low representation of women judges in the Supreme Court and the high courts across the country."
It is hereby resolved to request the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium to give urgent and due consideration to the elevation of more women judges in the forthcoming rounds of judicial appointments, both to the Supreme Court and the high courts, said the resolution.
At present, there is only a one-woman judge, Justice B V Nagarathna, serving on the bench of the Supreme Court. Justice Nagarathna has recently dissented with the decision of the apex court’s collegium to appoint Patna High Court's Chief Justice Vipul M Pancholi as a judge of the apex court. Justice Pancholi is in line to be the Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2031, to May 27, 2033.
The bar body said it is a matter of record that several high courts, such as Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, presently have no women judges, and that across the country there are about 1,100 sanctioned posts of high court judges, out of which nearly 670 are occupied by men and only 103 by women, while the rest are vacant.
The bar body said that SCBA President, Vikas Singh, in his letters on May 24, 2025 and July 18, 2025, addressed to the Chief Justice of India, had urged that at least proportional representation to the posts in the higher judiciary, including the Supreme Court and the high courts, be filled by women.
The bar body said it firmly believes that greater gender balance on the bench is essential not only for ensuring fair and equal representation but also for strengthening public confidence in the judiciary, enriching judicial perspectives, and reflecting the diversity of our society in the highest institution of justice.
The SCBA also expressed its strong disappointment that in the recent round of appointments to the Supreme Court, no woman judge from the bar or the bench was elevated, even though, since 2021, no woman Judge has been appointed to the Supreme Court.
In 2021, three women judges, justices Hima Kohli, Bela M Trivedi and Nagarathna were appointed to the Supreme Court. Justices Kohli and Trivedi have already superannuated.
