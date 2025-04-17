ETV Bharat / bharat

After 2 Advocates Faint, Supreme Court Bar Association Requests Live Streaming Of Waqf Amendment Act Case

A Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna is hearing pleas against the Waqf Amendment Act.

File photo of Supreme Court (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has urged the apex court to live-stream the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 case, which is being heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

In a letter addressed to HS Jaggi, Registrar (Technology), Supreme Court of India, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Vikrant Yadav wrote, "It is requested that the above-mentioned matter (case bearing W.P.(C) No. 269/2025 Asaduddin Owaisi Versus Union of India (batch matters) relating to Wakf Board listed before Hon'ble Court No. 1) was listed before this Hon'ble Court No.1 on 16.04.2025, wherein Hon'ble Court was overcrowded leaving no space to sit or stand, which caused suffocation/claustrophobia among the members, two advocates fainted in the Hon'ble Court Room."

"The said matter is also listed today, it is requested that whenever this case is listed before the Court, the proceedings may kindly be live-streamed," Yadav wrote.

"You are therefore requested to direct the concerned authorities to provide the live streaming link to SCBA whenever this case is listed, so that the link can be circulated among the members to avoid overcrowding in the courtroom and prevent any untoward incident," the SCBA Secretary said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed to stay three key provisions of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the denotifying 'waqf-by-user' properties, representation of non-Muslims on waqf boards, and the powers of the Collector to change the status of disputed waqf land.

The top court proposed to pass the order, which the Centre opposed as it sought a detailed hearing before any such interim order.

A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan heard the petitions on Wednesday and will continue hearing the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act from 2 pm today (April 17).

