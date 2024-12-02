SC Asks ECI To Explain Its Decision To Increase Voter Count Per Polling Booth

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to explain how an EVM, which can record 1500 votes, would cater to a polling booth having over 1500 voters. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

The bench asked the counsel, representing the ECI, to explain the position by way of a short affidavit, which would be filed within 3 weeks. The bench said the copy of the affidavit was to be furnished to the counsel of the petitioner. The bench has scheduled the hearing on 17 January.

The plea filed by one Indu Prakash Singh has challenged the Election Commission’s decision to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500.

During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the ECI, opposing the plea, said the allegations against EVMs will continue, and the polling has been happening like this since 2019. The counsel added that political parties are consulted before this.

The CJI asked Singh to file an affidavit explaining it and emphasized that the court is concerned and added that no voter should be troubled.

The petitioner has challenged two communications issued by the Election Commission in August 2024 increasing the number of voters per polling station in each constituency across India. The plea contended that the decision to increase the number of voters per polling booth was arbitrary and not based on any data.

In the previous hearing, on October 24, the apex court had declined to issue any notice to the poll panel but allowed the petitioner to serve the copy to the standing counsel of the Election Commission so that its stand on the issue is known.

The plea contended that the poll panel’s decision would impact the voters during the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand (since concluded) and Bihar and Delhi to be held next year.