SC Asks Civic Body To De-Seal, Allow IDBI Bank Trichy Branch To Function

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Thuraiyur municipality in Trichy district to de-seal and allow an IDBI bank branch to continue functioning. The municipality sealed the premises following an August 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court directing it to seal it within 48 hours.

The branch was functioning at a rented premises in Trichy district and based on a complaint, an enforcement action was initiated by the civic body for the removal of unauthorised construction.

On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the bank, said the branch was operating there since 2014 and the premises was sealed by the local municipality.

Bhati said the branch has around 20,000 customers with strong room and locker facilities. She urged the court to grant some reasonable time to relocate the bank branch and stay the high court order in the interim. Considering her submissions, the bench granted time till December 31 to the bank to handover the possession of the premises.

"In the meantime, the direction by the high court to seal the premises shall be kept in abeyance and the municipality, which has already put its seal on August 9, shall remove the seal and open the locks and allow the bank to continue functioning in its normal course," the bench said, disposing of the bank's plea.

The bank before the high court challenged the final notice issued by the municipality commissioner to seal the building. The high court said several opportunities were granted to the owner of the building to remove the unauthorised construction and restore the building in line with the building plan.

The owner tendered his explanations in September last year but since the same were not satisfactory, a further notice was issued. The high court observed subsequently a notice was issued by the competent authorities to the occupants or tenant of the building.

The high court dismissed the bank's plea and directed the municipality to lock and seal the premises within 48 hours and granted it the liberty to submit an application to the municipality commissioner to clear their belongings kept inside the building, if not already removed.