SC Orders Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation To Pay Rs 9.65 Crore Compensation To Family Of Accident Victim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to pay Rs 9.65 crore in compensation to the family of a woman who died in an accident involving an RTC bus. The ruling was delivered on Tuesday by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The accident took place on June 13, 2009, when Lakshmi Nagalla, a US-based professional, was travelling from Annavaram to Rajamahendravaram in a car with her husband and two daughters when their vehicle was struck by an RTC bus, leading to Lakshmi’s death.

In response, her husband, Shyam Prasad Nagalla, filed a case before the Secunderabad Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, seeking Rs 9,64,52,220 in compensation.

In 2014, the tribunal directed APSRTC to pay Rs 8.05 crore to the victim's family after hearing the case for five years and reviewing the arguments. The corporation challenged this order in the Telangana High Court, which reduced the compensation to Rs 5.75 crore, prompting Lakshmi’s husband to appeal before the Supreme Court.

Presenting his case before the SC, Shyam Prasad informed the court that his wife was a qualified computer science professional with a master's degree. He argued that the court should increase the compensation to Rs 9 crore, as Lakshmi’s untimely death brought an emotional as well as a financial loss to the family, considering her financial contributions and future potential earnings.

Shyam Prasad said that his wife was a permanent resident of the United States and would earn $11,600 (approx 9.5 lakh INR) per month. The SC bench heard the case and ruled in favour of the victim’s family.