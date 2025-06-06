SC Allows National Board Of Examination To Hold NEET-PG 2025 Examination On August 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination on August 3, in a single shift. More than 2.4 Lakh candidates are slated to appear in the examination.

The application filed by NBEMS, seeking re-scheduling the exam on August 3, 2025, came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih.

The bench said: "We are satisfied that the prayer for extension of time to hold the examination on August 3, 2025, is bonafide. Accordingly, the time allowed by our order dated May 30, for holding NEET-PG 2025 exam, is extended and NBEMS is permitted to hold the examination on August 3". The bench made it clear that no further extension will be granted.

The bench initially expressed its reluctance at allowing the NBEMS to hold the exam, which was initially scheduled on June 15, in two shifts, after a gap of nearly two months on August 3, 2025, in a single shift. A counsel, representing the NBEMS, requested the bench to grant the extension saying that nearly 1000 centres were required to conduct the exam in one shift and stressed that it is also essential to check that the additional centres meet the security parameters.

"After centres are shortlisted, students will be given a fresh opportunity to choose their test cities, and thereafter allocating centres. It will take time", said the counsel, requesting the bench to allow the exam to be held on August 3.

The bench asked, "Why so much time?...you have not started the process (of identifying additional test centres) and the order passed last week. One week has gone by, and what exercise have you done? You are delaying and two months for this….only centres are to be located".

The bench said it is concerned about the extension of time till August 3, for the exam, and pointed out that the entire June month is remaining. "The period which you are asking for is too long and the whole process will be delayed. The selection process….children are studying and it is an added pressure on them, the time frame. Shorten the time. We will grant you time, we have no issues on that", observed Justice Masih.

The NBEMS’s counsel said there is a difficulty that as on date 450 centres were identified and to conduct the exam in single shift centres would have to be doubled. “We have to ensure all centres are safe, technologically compliant, and they meet all the manpower requirements. That itself will take some time…there is safety and integrity of the examination," replied the counsel, adding that this extension of time is absolutely necessary to conduct the exam. The bench observed that the exam could be conducted in either the second or third week of July.

The NBEMS, in its application, said its technology partner TCS vide its email dated June 2, 2025, has given detailed reasons as to why the NEET PG 2025 exam cannot be conducted on June 15, 2025, in single shift format, and TCS has also indicated that the earliest possible date for conducting the said exam in single shift format would be August 3, 2025.

Regarding TCS, the bench said, "There are in process of selection. They know each and every centre and they are aware of which centres are compliant and which are not. No fresh exercise has to be done. The only thing which is to be done is the availability of those centres….they are aware of it because they are conducting all these exams”.

Later, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, also joined the hearing virtually. Nataraj said a high level was held and the centres would have to be doubled, and security measures had to be taken against even minute chances of leak.

Justice Mishra said the issue of security is associated with all the exams. A counsel, representing one of the petitioners, said TCS has published on its website that it has several thousand equipped centres. The NBEMS counsel said this is an online examination, which requires providing security for the conduct of the online exam, and added that it is not just physical security, which is involved.

After hearing submissions, the bench acceded to the request of NBEMS seeking re-scheduling of the date to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3, 2025. Earlier this week, the NBEMS had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to schedule the NEET-PG 2025 examination, in a single shift, on August 3.

The application filed by NBEMS said, “The Applicant / Respondent No. 1 respectfully submits that since conducting the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift requires identification of a substantially greater number of test centres, all of which can only be done so at the earliest on August 3, 2025”.

The NBEMS said additional time till August 3, is required to ensure effective compliance with the directions of the apex court without compromising the security, fairness, or integrity of the examination process.

The NBEMS said that it is fully committed to holding the NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift, and it has moved this application only to ensure practical feasibility and safety of the examination along with the coordination with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders. The application said the current booking of test centres is double the capacity as the examination was planned at the centres in two shifts. “Thus, prior to the direction vide order dated May 30, 2025, a total of 2,42,679 candidates were taking the examination at 448 test centres in 195 test cities in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 AM till 12:30 PM and from 03:30 PM till 07:00 PM. However, now the examination will be conducted in one single shift and therefore half the candidates are to be located to other centres that are still to be identified”, said the application.

The application said mentioned that in NEET PG 2022 & NEET PG 2023 session, which were conducted in single shift format for 2,06,541 and 2,09,030 registered candidates, respectively, the NBEMS had to engage 849 test centres (in 267 test cities) and 902 test centres (in 281 test cities) respectively.

On May 30, the Supreme Court had said holding NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts will give rise to arbitrariness and does not give level playing platform to all the candidates, as two question papers cannot be of same difficulty and ease, as it directed that the examination should be conducted in a single shift.