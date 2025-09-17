ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Reverses 2022 Verdict On Haryana Village Commons, Restores Land Rights To Proprietors

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Haryana government, the Supreme Court has set aside its April 2022 decision which had directed that the village common lands be returned to gram panchayats. The top court on April 7, 2022 had also held that in respect of the land taken from the proprietors from their permissible ceiling limits under a Punjab law, it is the management and control alone which would vest with the panchayat and not the title.

It had said the management and control include leasing of land and use of the land by non-proprietors, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, etc. which is for the benefit of the village community. Allowing the plea seeking review of its own judgement, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan set aside the 2022 verdict.

The top court upheld a 2003 full bench ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had held that land not earmarked for common purposes during consolidation would vest with proprietors, not the panchayat or the state.

“We find no error in the judgment of the full bench of the high court in applying the doctrine of stare decisis to the facts of the present case inasmuch as it followed the law which was consistently applied in more than 100 judgments. In the result we find no merit in the appeal of the State. The same is accordingly dismissed,” the CJI held while dismissing the appeal of Haryana on Tuesday.

Writing a 51-page judgement, the CJI referred to the findings of the 2022 verdict which had upheld the validity of the 1992 amendment made in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

It was held that the “entire land reserved for common purposes by applying pro rata cut had to be utilised by the gram panchayat for the present and future needs of the village community and that no part of the land can be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors”.