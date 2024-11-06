‘Not Days, but How Many Hours…’, SC Asks Ajit Pawar NCP to Issue Disclaimer in Newspapers in 36 Hours on Symbol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction to publish a disclaimer in newspapers, including Marathi ones, that allocation of "clock" symbol issue was pending, saying the court is not keen giving him days instead “asking in how many hours you can do this?”

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar faction, submitted that the clock symbol has been used by Sharad Pawar for the last three decades and the symbol is closely associated with him.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the Ajit Pawar faction, contended before the court that his client was complying with all conditions, which were imposed by the apex court regarding the use of 'clock' symbol.

The bench queried Singh, “why are you taking time for publishing disclaimer in newspapers?......we are not giving you days, we are asking how many hours you can do this?” Singh replied that it can be done within a few days. However, the bench made it clear that the disclaimer should be published in newspapers maximum within 36 hours.

The apex court was hearing the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar led factions over the purported use and misuse of the "clock" symbol. The apex court suggested both the groups to focus on voters instead. “Don’t waste your energy in courts. You both should go and be with the voters to woo them,” the bench told the counsel representing the factions.

Sharad Pawar filed an application seeking to restrain the Ajit Pawar faction from using the 'clock' symbol in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The apex court, earlier this year before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, directed NCP to include a disclaimer in all the campaign materials that the use of the 'clock' symbol is pending before the court.

During the hearing today, Singhvi argued that the Ajit Pawar faction should not piggyback on his client and use any symbol other than the clock in the upcoming elections.

“If you find the clock is being misused, what will happen will I come to the lordships everyday in the middle of the elections saying that clock is being misused….”, said Singhvi, adding that your court's arrangement has failed. Singhvi said they keep saying Sharad Pawar is our God and added they are violating the order passed by the court more than 6 months’ ago. Singhvi pointed out that they have banners without the disclaimer.

The bench said it will give 36 hours maximum to the other side to publish the disclaimer in the dailies, and pointed that its order regarding the symbol has been already tested in one election. “Winning the election is no answer, I will win despite this. I will win much more….”, said Singhvi.

Singh added that Sharad Pawar side is frequently changing the goalposts and added, “they have filed nominations and we have filed nominations, and the election after 10 days’ and they say stop it. They bury democracy…”. Singhvi said lordships’ may reserve order and consider whether clock will be misleading and impacting the level playing field, and this must stop as observed by the court within 36 hours. “We will do that and produce it before the court”, Singh replied.

The apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.