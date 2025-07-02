Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Regarding Shiv Sena's Symbol On July 14

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine on July 14, a case in connection with the dispute between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) on allocation of 'bow and arrow' symbol, against the backdrop of ensuing local body elections in Maharashtra.

The case was mentioned before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran. The plea for urgent hearing was made by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The senior counsel contended that local elections are going to be announced anytime next week. Kamat said his client is seeking “some ad interim directions like it was issued in the NCP matter. The symbol has been awarded to them…”.

A counsel, representing the Shiv Sena led by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, submitted that two elections have been held and a similar plea was mentioned before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant. The counsel added that it was rejected. "Even if the election is notified, it is after all against the High Court's order," said the bench.

Kamat replied, “No this is a symbol dispute. Matter is pending here for two years." The bench observed that if the matter is pending before the court, then there is no issue and no rights will go.

“What is the urgency," asked the bench. The counsel contended that it was a question of people's choice. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to examine the matter on July 14. The Election Commission of India in February 2023, had recognised Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde as the real party and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.