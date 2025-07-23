ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Proposed Constructions In Satkosia Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea raising concerns over the alleged proposed constructions inside the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi was urged by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal to hear the plea. The bench said it would hear the matter next week.

Bansal raised concerns over reported permission granted by the local administration for eco-tourism related constructions within the protected area. "The district collector has issued such permissions for construction of an eco-tourism spot. How can this be permitted?" Bansal said. "I am just fighting for forests," he added.

The Satkosia Tiger Reserve, spread across the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Boudh in Odisha, is a crucial habitat for tigers, elephants, and several endangered species. The plea sought quashing of provisional no objection certificates (NOC) issued by district collectors of Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh and Cuttack for development works inside and around the Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

The petitioner argued it was without jurisdiction and in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the plea said, in April 2018 directed all states for mandatory delineation of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around tiger reserves.

The plea said these directions clearly stipulated where a protected area formed part of the buffer, a minimum one kilometer ESZ must be demarcated around it.

"There are multiple large-scale and systemic issues affecting the ecological and legal integrity of Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which require independent attention and urgent consideration of this court," it said.