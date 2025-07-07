Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Pleas Challenging Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on Thursday a clutch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's direction for a special intensive revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls in Bihar, which is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi mentioned the pleas before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi. The senior counsel sought an urgent hearing on the matter.

The counsel argued that voters who failed to submit the forms with the specified documents would face the consequence of deletion from the electoral roll, even if they had voted in the elections for the last twenty years. The bench was informed that there were 8 crore electorate and 4 crores have to do the enumeration. Sibal urged the bench to issue a notice in the matter. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to examine the pleas on Thursday.

So far, four pleas have been filed challenging the ECI’s decision to hold an SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. They have been filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, activist Yogendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha.

The petitioners have argued that the move was in violation of Articles 14, 19, 21, 325 and 326 of the Constitution as well as provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950 and Rule 21A of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Jha moved the Supreme Court, through advocate Fauzia Shakil, challenging an Election Commission’s order directing for special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. His plea contended that EC’s June 24 order be quashed for being violative of Articles 14, 21, 325 and 326 of the Constitution of India.

Jha said that the impugned order is a tool of institutionalized disenfranchisement and “it is being used to justify aggressive and opaque revisions of electoral rolls that disproportionately target Muslim, Dalit and poor migrant communities, as such, they are not random patterns but it is engineered exclusions.” He also sought direction to the poll body to hold the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on the basis of the existing electoral rolls.

The RJD MP said alternatively, a direction be issued directing the poll authority to accept “all the documents stipulated in Form 6 as documents in support of the declaration along with the Enumeration Form and Declaration Form (Annexure C and D enclosed with the Impugned Order dated 24-06-2025)”.

Moitra, in her plea, also sought to set aside the order dated June 24 under which Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted in alleged violation of various provisions of the Constitution.

The ADR’s plea said as per estimates over 3 crore voters and more particularly from marginalized communities (such as SC, STs and migrant workers) could be excluded from voting due to the stringent requirements as mentioned in the SIR order. “That the current reports from Bihar, where SIR is already underway, show that lakhs of voters from villages and marginalized communities do not possess the documents as being sought for them”, it added.

The ADR’s plea sought a direction to set aside the order and communication dated June 24, issued by the ECI directing for SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. The plea argued that it was in violation of Articles 14, 19, 21, 325 and 326 of the Constitution, as well as provisions of Representation of People’s Act, 1950 and Rule 21A of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

“The SIR order dated June 24, if not set aside, can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of voters from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of basic structure of the Constitution”, said the plea, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan.