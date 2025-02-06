ETV Bharat / bharat

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: SC Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal also deferred hearing on the petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut.

He was given bail by the Bombay High Court but the order was stayed after the NIA sought a stay on the verdict to challenge it before the apex court.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, refuted that the accused was delaying the trial and sought time to produce the records. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Jagtap and Raut, requested the court to post the matter at the earliest.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the NIA, submitted that the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Raut was "absolutely perverse." The top court said it would take up all the matters together and adjourned the hearing.

Gadling was accused of providing aid to the Maoists and allegedly conspiring with various co-accused, including the ones absconding in the case.