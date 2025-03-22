SC Acquits 6 In Post Godhra Riots Case, Says 'Can't Rule Out Their Presence As Bystander'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has acquitted six persons in a 2002 post-Godhra riots case from Gujarat and said that their mere presence on the spot was not sufficient to prove that the accused were a part of the unlawful assembly.

The apex court made the remarks while setting aside the 2016 judgement of the Gujarat High Court reversing the acquittal of six persons in the case.

The judgement was delivered on Friday by a two-judge bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra. The bench said the suggestion given by the defence counsel to the investigating officer, during cross-examination, that the accused were trying to douse the fire when they were apprehended, though useful to confirm their presence at the spot, cannot be used to infer that accused were a part of the unlawful assembly.

“This we say so because it does not rule out their presence as a bystander or a spectator”, said the bench. Besides that, it said, in the absence of any inculpatory role ascribed to the appellants, their arrest on the spot is not conclusive that they were a part of the unlawful assembly, particularly when neither instrument of destruction nor any inflammatory material was seized from them.

“Besides that, the police resorted to firing, causing people to run helter-skelter. In that melee, even an innocent person may be mistaken for a miscreant. Thus, appellants’ arrest from the spot is not a guarantee of their culpability," the bench said.

“In our view, therefore, mere presence of the appellants at the spot, or their arrest therefrom, was not sufficient to prove that they were a part of the unlawful assembly of more than a thousand people," it added.

Justice Misra, who authored the judgement on behalf of the bench, said the view to the contrary taken by the high court is completely unjustified, and added, “more so, while hearing an appeal against an order of acquittal”.

The apex court decided to restore the 2003 judgement of the trial court, which acquitted them. The incident had occurred on February 28, 2002, at Vadod village in Gujarat. Dhirubhai Bhailalbhai Chauhan and five others were sentenced to one-year jail term in the incident in which a mob had surrounded a graveyard and a mosque at village Vadod.

According to the prosecution, all the petitioners’ were arrested on the spot. The trial court had acquitted all 19 accused but the high court convicted six of them. One accused had died during the pendency.

The bench said in cases of group clashes where a large number of persons are involved, an onerous duty is cast upon the courts to ensure that no innocent bystander is convicted and deprived of his liberty.

“In such types of cases, the courts must be circumspect and reluctant to rely upon the testimony of witnesses who make general statements without specific reference to the accused, or the role played by him”, said Justice Misra.

The bench said when the scene of the crime is a public place, out of curiosity, persons step out of their homes to witness as to what is happening around them. It added that such persons are no more than bystanders though, to a witness, they may appear to be a part of the unlawful assembly.

The bench pointed out, in the instant case, that the appellants were residents of the same village where riots broke out, therefore their presence at the spot is natural and by itself not incriminating.

“More so, because it is not the case of the prosecution that they came with arms or instruments of destruction. In these circumstances, their presence at the spot could be that of an innocent bystander who had a right to move freely in the absence of prohibitory orders”, said the bench.

Justice Misra said, “Here no evidence has come on record to indicate that the appellants incited the mob, or they themselves acted in any manner indicative of them being a part of the unlawful assembly”.