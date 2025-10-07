ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mystery Surrounds Prosecution’s Case': SC Acquits Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Mother

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and K Vinod Chandran. "There is a mystery surrounding the genesis and origin of the prosecution case," said the bench.

The bench said on a complete reading of the evidence of four prosecution witnesses, who all admittedly landed up on the morning of July 22, 2010, at the site of the alleged attempted first cremation, "a lingering doubt still remains in our mind as to why further leads from that time, place and alleged event were not picked up and why no further investigation as to who organized the cremation was carried out".

"All four admit to having seen a pile of wood for the funeral being organized and the body of the deceased kept on it. Admittedly, there were lots of people who had gathered. The police team noticed injuries on the body of the deceased and had the body taken down from the pyre. When it was announced that the deceased had been murdered, evidence is that the crowd ran away from the spot," said the bench.

The apex court said no leads from the crowd, who gathered there, have been picked out and nobody has been examined in court. There is no evidence to show that the present appellant was present at the site of the first attempted cremation, or any of the relatives of the deceased, it noted. The prosecution alleged that the last rites of the deceased were hurriedly carried out and the body was removed from the pyre after strangulation marks on the neck and an injury on the backside of the skull were found.

The bench noted that the doctor opined that the cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation and there was no ligature mark from the back side of the neck. During cross-examination, the doctor clearly deposed that the absence of a ligature mark on the back side of neck is possible in case of hanging. He further deposed that in case of strangulation; the ligature mark should be present all around the neck.

"We are constrained to hold that, based on the deposition of Dr. PW (prosecution witness)-6 examined by the prosecution, a serious doubt arises as to whether at all the deceased died a homicidal death", said the bench.