SC Acquits Man Sentenced To Death In 2013 Family Murder, Flags Lapses In Investigation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man who was facing death sentence for killing his family in 2013, stating that when a case becomes sensational, investigating agencies face enormous pressure to quickly identify a culprit. The Court also noted that in such high-profile cases, the judiciary's eagerness to deliver justice for a heinous crime can sometimes result in handing a death sentence without sufficient evidence.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order confirming the death penalty of the accused.

The bench said one can fairly imagine the amplitude of havoc that would wreak loose in a quiet village which on one fine morning wakes up to the news of four members of a family dead, including two lives yet to even reach the age of five years, and with two other family members grievously injured.

"It is but natural that the case garners enough sensation in no time to become a headline in the local papers and the pressure on the investigating agencies is enormous to find the culprit. The breakdown of the legal system becomes apparent when such haste to lay a finger of blame on somebody leads to a shoddy investigation and a poorly conducted trial," said the bench.

The bench further said the result is a loosely-tied prosecution case with glaring loopholes all across and yet the courts' enthusiasm to deliver justice in such a heinous crime ensures that the accused person ends up on the death row, albeit without sufficient evidence. "This is precisely the misery which the instant case entails," it said.

Acquitting the man, the bench said when at stake are human lives and the cost is blood, the matter needs to be dealt with utmost sincerity.

The bench stressed on "major contradictions" in the testimonies of key prosecution witnesses in the case and observed that it couldn't be said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. "In the present matter, where there are major contradictions in the testimonies of key prosecution witnesses accompanied by glaring investigative defects, it cannot be said that the prosecution has established the charge beyond reasonable doubt. At the cost of repetition, we must state that the standard of proof is an absolutely strict one and cannot be faltered with," said the bench.

The bench said it cannot hold the accused-appellant guilty of the charged offence as his guilt has not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The bench pointed at different versions of the same set of events being narrated by the witnesses at different points in time aside from retractions according to their convenience.

Notably, Baljinder has been accused of killing his wife, his toddlers, sister-in-law and injuring two others on November 29, 2013. The convict had visited his mother-in-law days before the murders and threatened to kill his wife and children who had left him over a monetary dispute. An amount of Rs 35,000 was to be paid to Baljinder and his sister by her former husband as part of their divorce settlement.

Since his mother-in-law stood as guarantor for his sister's husband for returning the amount, and when such amount was not paid, it led to constant fights between Baljinder and his wife, reports said.