ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: A Person in Custody Can Seek Pre-Arrest Bail in Another Case

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

The apex court, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, affirmed that a person in custody for one offence can still apply for anticipatory bail in a separate case. The court stated that there is no prohibition against granting anticipatory bail in such circumstances, reinforcing the principle that legal rights concerning one case are distinct from those in another.

The apex court, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, affirmed that a person in custody for one offence can still apply for anticipatory bail in a separate case. The court stated that there is no prohibition against granting anticipatory bail in such circumstances, reinforcing the principle that legal rights concerning one case are distinct from those in another.
The Supreme Court of India (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that an application for anticipatory bail is maintainable by a person who is already in custody in connection with a different case.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made it clear that there is no bar on securing a pre-arrest bail in another case. The apex court said the custody in one case does not take away the right to seek protection from arrest in another case.

Justice Pardiwala pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench. The detailed judgment of the bench in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court made it clear that there is no explicit or implicit restriction which prohibits either the sessions court or the high court from granting anticipatory bail to an accused if he is in custody in relation to another offence.

The apex court said all rights conferred on the accused in relation to an offence is independent of the previous offence, under which he is in custody.

The apex court agreed with a counsel’s contention that the procedure to be adopted in such cases must fulfil the touchstone of the right to life, liberty, and fair trial.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that an application for anticipatory bail is maintainable by a person who is already in custody in connection with a different case.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made it clear that there is no bar on securing a pre-arrest bail in another case. The apex court said the custody in one case does not take away the right to seek protection from arrest in another case.

Justice Pardiwala pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench. The detailed judgment of the bench in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court made it clear that there is no explicit or implicit restriction which prohibits either the sessions court or the high court from granting anticipatory bail to an accused if he is in custody in relation to another offence.

The apex court said all rights conferred on the accused in relation to an offence is independent of the previous offence, under which he is in custody.

The apex court agreed with a counsel’s contention that the procedure to be adopted in such cases must fulfil the touchstone of the right to life, liberty, and fair trial.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SC ON ANTICIPATORY BAILSUPREME COURTSC ON PRE ARREST BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.