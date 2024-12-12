ETV Bharat / bharat

1991 Places Of Worship Law: SC grants Four Weeks To Parties To File Rejoinder After Centre Files Its Reply To Pleas

SC grants four weeks to parties to file rejoinder after Centre files its reply to pleas in 1991 places of worship law.

File photo of Supreme Court
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By PTI

Published : 36 seconds ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted four weeks to all parties to file rejoinders after the Centre files its reply to pleas challenging the 1991 Places of Worship Act. The court has also allowed various parties, including Muslim bodies, to intervene in the proceedings. Additionally, the SC has directed the Centre to file replies to pleas seeking or opposing the implementation of the statute within four weeks. The court clarified that no fresh suit related to religious places should be filed, citing the pending case regarding Mathura's Shrikrishna Janambhoomi.

SUPREME COURT1991 PLACES OF WORSHIP LAW

