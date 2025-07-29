Supreme Court: On Highway, The Driver Who Brakes Suddenly Liable For Accident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that on a highway, high speed of vehicles is expected and if a driver intends to stop his vehicle, he has a responsibility to give a warning or signal to other vehicles moving behind on the road, and if the driver brakes suddenly, then he can be held primarily responsible for a resulting collision.

A bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar awarded a compensation of Rs. 91,39,253, along with the interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition, to one Mohammed Hakkim.

In January 2017, the petitioner was riding pillion on a motorcycle in Tamil Nadu when the car ahead of them braked suddenly, as a result the motorcycle hit the rear of the car, and both riders fell. A bus, which was behind the motorcycle, drove over the appellant, resulting in the amputation of his left leg.

The bench said the car insurer has taken the stand that the appellant had hit the moving car from behind and thus, the car driver is not liable. On the other hand, the car driver has admitted in his evidence that he had suddenly applied the brakes as his wife was pregnant and she had a vomiting sensation, noted the bench.

The bench said the concurrent finding that the appellant was negligent in not maintaining a sufficient distance from the vehicle moving ahead and driving the motorcycle without a valid license is correct. “But at the same time, it cannot be ignored that the root cause of the accident is the sudden brakes applied by the car driver. The explanation given by the car driver for suddenly stopping his car in the middle of a highway is not a reasonable explanation from any angle”, said the bench.

“On a highway, high speed of vehicles is expected and if a driver intends to stop his vehicle, he has a responsibility to give a warning or signal to other vehicles moving behind on the road. In the present case, there is nothing on record to suggest that the car driver had taken any such precaution”, said the bench.

The bench said both tribunal as well as the high court have noted that the bus driver was also negligent. “After considering all these aspects, we are of the view that the appellant is liable for contributory negligence but only to the extent of 20% whereas the car driver and bus driver are liable for negligence to the extent of 50% and 30% respectively”, said the bench.

The bench noted that the age of the appellant at the time of the accident was 20 years, and he was studying in the third year of engineering college, Coimbatore, and it is also not disputed that the appellant had lost his left leg due to the accident and thus, suffers from a 100% functional disability.

The tribunal, while determining the quantum of compensation, had taken Rs. 15,000, as the appellant’s monthly notional income and the same was affirmed by the high court. However, the appellant’s counsel contended that his notional income ought to have been taken as Rs.25,000 per month.

The bench said, “the appellant is liable for the contributory negligence to the extent of 20% and thus, compensation payable to the appellant is Rs. 91,39,253/- (Rs.1,14,24,066 – 20% i.e. Rs.22,84,813) along with the interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition”.

The bench said since both the offending vehicles (car as well as the bus) were insured at the time of the accident, the liability for the negligence of the car driver and bus driver shall be borne by them, and the amount of compensation shall be paid to the appellant within four weeks from the date of this order.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had awarded compensation of Rs 91.62 lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 73.29 lakh, after holding the appellant partly negligent. Later, the Madras High Court reduced the payable compensation from Rs. 73,29,653 to Rs. 58,53,447 along with interest. The appellant moved the apex court against the high court judgment.

