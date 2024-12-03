ETV Bharat / bharat

'Superpower In Delhi' Behind Shinde's Tantrums At Fadnavis: Raut Targets BJP Leadership

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was sulking and throwing tantrums at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with the backing of the "superpower in Delhi", an apparent reference to BJP's top brass. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut described the delay in the formation of a government in Maharashtra as anarchic.

He said it has been more than 10 days since the assembly election results were declared, but no party or alliance which has got a complete majority, has either staked claim to form the government or has given a list of MLAs which back it. The governor is yet to invite anyone to form the government, but the BJP's state president declares the date of swearing-in that would take place at Azad Maidan, Raut said.

"I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde's tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of 'Mahashakti', Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one has the courage to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi," the Rajya Sabha member said.

With the BJP pocketing 132 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Fadnavis is being seen as a frontrunner for the Maharashtra chief minister's post.