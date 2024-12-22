Sunny Leone Listed As Beneficiary In Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana, BJP And Cong In Political Row

Raipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the Mahtari Vandan Yojana in Chhattisgarh to empower women by transferring Rs 1,000 monthly into their accounts. The scheme has reportedly benefited lakhs of women, with crores of rupees disbursed over 10 instalments. However, allegations of corruption have surfaced, with Congress accusing the government of transferring funds to non-beneficiaries, sparking controversy.

Jaivardhan Baghel, Youth Congress President of the Abhanpur Assembly, claimed on Facebook that funds under the scheme were transferred in the name of actress Sunny Leone. According to Baghel, the applicant’s details registered in the scheme list Sunny Leone as the beneficiary, with Johnny Sins as the husband’s name, and an address in Bastar’s Talur area. The application was reportedly filed via an Anganwadi Centrelted in monthly deposits of Rs 1,000 into a government bank account since March.

Congress Demands Investigation

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) President Deepak Baij called for a thorough investigation into the allegations, claiming widespread irregularities. He alleged that out of the 75 lakh beneficiaries, discrepancies exist in over 50 lakh cases, with funds transferred to deceased individuals and those who have left their villages. Baij asserted, "This could be the biggest scam in the Mahtari Vandan Yojana."

BJP Responds

BJP MLA Sushant Shukla stated that the Mahtari Vandan Yojana is an ambitious initiative by the Vishnu Dev Sai government, launched to empower women. He emphasised that the scheme reflects the good governance of the BJP government and Prime Minister Modi. Shukla dismissed Congress allegations as baseless, suggesting that the opposition is intimidated by the scheme's success. He criticised Congress for their lack of action for women over the past five years, including their unfulfilled promise of providing Rs 500.