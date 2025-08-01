ETV Bharat / bharat

Sunni Community Urges Inclusion In Hill Council Representation, Seeks LAHDC Leh Election Postponement

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The Sunni community in Leh organised a human chain at Main Bazar near Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon, calling for inclusiveness in the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh elections.

Protesters held placards and banners under the theme ‘Human Chain for Inclusiveness’, demanding the postponement of the LAHDC Leh elections until key issues are addressed. Their primary demands include the delimitation of councillor constituencies, particularly the inclusion of a Lower Leh constituency; an increase in the number of Executive Councillors from five to nine and full empowerment of the LAHDC, Leh. Organisers stated that without addressing these issues, the elections would remain unrepresentative and exclude a section of the population from fair democratic participation.

Dr. Abdul Qayum, President of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, explained the purpose behind the peaceful demonstration. He said, “The main objective of this human chain is to highlight our demands. We have formed symbolic circles to show unity, whether it’s women, the elderly, or youth; anyone can join. In the future, we want to invite people of all religions, castes, creeds and regions to join and express their democratic rights.”

Reflecting on the evolution of local governance, Dr. Qayum noted that many structural changes have taken place since Ladakh became a Union Territory. “Our Hill Council has been functioning for 25 years. After the bifurcation from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, we’ve seen the announcement of five new districts. With UT status, change has come to every aspect of administration,” he said.

With the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections expected to be notified within a month, the organisation has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Union Home Minister, the Home Secretary and the Hill Council Leh. “We have also approached the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Leh, and we are planning to take our demands to Delhi again,” Dr. Qayum added.

Dr. Abdul Qayum President of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam addressing the media in Leh (ETV Bharat)

He further clarified, “Our demand is for a genuine and inclusive delimitation. We are not saying it should be given to us specifically but to those who are deprived in the current setup. The present Council lacks inclusivity. Delimitation must be revisited to ensure representation is based on population and geographical distance”.

Dr. Qayum pointed out the stark imbalance in representation. He said, “In the Hill Council elections, there are around 86,000 voters and 26 elected Councillors. For example, in areas like Lower Leh and Phyang constituency, there are almost 30,000 voters, but we have only three Councillors from here. Lower Leh alone has around 12,000 voters and just one Councillor. This is not logical, especially when developmental funds are being distributed among such a large number of people.”