Sunitha Williams Will Be Brave Post Her Return: Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan

Tirunelveli: Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and a key player in the cryogenic engine division, has exuded confidence that Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who is set to touch down on Earth after spending nine months in the International Space Station (ISS), will face post-return health problems courageously.

"Even before the space mission, Sunita Williams and another astronaut who went with her would have gone through a series of physical and mental training sessions to deal with the physical and mental challenges that come with being in space for long. This is not just Williams, but a common practice for all space travellers. While they are in space, they will face various problems including blood pressure fluctuations due to the difference between Earth and space," Narayanan said.

"I met Williams before she went on a space mission. She is a very brave woman, proud of her Indian origin. The person who was supposed to return to Earth in eight days had to be stuck for nine months. NASA is following the existing procedure in bringing her down. After they return to Earth via Dragon, both of them will be under medical observation. For scientists, it is the same whether they are male or female. No matter who they are, they need mental strength," he added.

Anxiety in the Space Centre

The entire world has been attentive to the updates from NASA on the ISS for the past few days. Williams' name is trending on the internet and other media. She and Wilmore Butch went to the ISS in June last year in a spacecraft called Boeing Starliner. It was planned to return in eight days. However, due to a sudden technical snag in the Starliner spacecraft, the astronauts faced trouble, prompting the American space agency to make various attempts on its fixture. However, none of the attempts were successful.

Despite being stuck in the space centre for nine months, Williams showed extreme courage. In a situation where she might not be able to return to Earth again, NASA released pictures and information about her from time to time to show her courage. The 'Falcon 9' rocket was sent by Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, to rescue the duo. The spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS. The video of the astronauts with happy faces following the arrival of the replacement crew has been doing rounds on social media.

Williams and Wilmore left the space station on Tuesday, and are expected to return on Wednesday (IST). Their long stay at zero gravity is sure to affect their health. According to researchers, they may face various physical injuries due to their sudden return after staying in ISS for almost 270 days.